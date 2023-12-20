You are here: Home - News -

News

Furness BS makes 0.65 per cent cuts to BTL range

by:
  • 20/12/2023
  • 0
Furness BS makes 0.65 per cent cuts to BTL range
Furness Building Society has reduced rates across its buy-to-let offering by as much as 0.65 per cent.

The changes apply to its unregulated, regulated, consumer let and holiday let deals, on two and five-year fixed options. 

Rates begin from 5.19 per cent and are available up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

The mutual will consider a buy-to-let borrower’s overall finances, including earned income, and cases will be manually underwritten. Holiday let borrowers can stay in the property for up to 90 days, and will be considered for an interest-only or repayment mortgage. 

 

Residential mortgage rate cuts

Furness Building Society has also cut rates across its residential mortgages, including its two-year fixes which now start from 4.85 per cent at 75 per cent LTV. This rises to 4.89 per cent at 80 per cent LTV, and 5.34 per cent at 90 per cent LTV. 

The mutual’s five-year fixed residential mortgage rates begin from 4.66 per cent up to 80 per cent LTV. 

Alasdair McDonald (pictured), head of intermediaries at Furness Building Society, said: “We are proud to offer continued support to our intermediary partners, and our competitive products coupled with our flexible approach to underwriting means that we are able to service a wide range of buy-to-let cases.  

“Whether your client is an experienced property investor or first-time landlords, we can help find them find the ideal buy-to-let mortgage solution.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.