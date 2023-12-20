Furness BS makes 0.65 per cent cuts to BTL range

Furness Building Society has reduced rates across its buy-to-let offering by as much as 0.65 per cent.

The changes apply to its unregulated, regulated, consumer let and holiday let deals, on two and five-year fixed options.

Rates begin from 5.19 per cent and are available up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The mutual will consider a buy-to-let borrower’s overall finances, including earned income, and cases will be manually underwritten. Holiday let borrowers can stay in the property for up to 90 days, and will be considered for an interest-only or repayment mortgage.

Residential mortgage rate cuts

Furness Building Society has also cut rates across its residential mortgages, including its two-year fixes which now start from 4.85 per cent at 75 per cent LTV. This rises to 4.89 per cent at 80 per cent LTV, and 5.34 per cent at 90 per cent LTV.

The mutual’s five-year fixed residential mortgage rates begin from 4.66 per cent up to 80 per cent LTV.

Alasdair McDonald (pictured), head of intermediaries at Furness Building Society, said: “We are proud to offer continued support to our intermediary partners, and our competitive products coupled with our flexible approach to underwriting means that we are able to service a wide range of buy-to-let cases.

“Whether your client is an experienced property investor or first-time landlords, we can help find them find the ideal buy-to-let mortgage solution.”