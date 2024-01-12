Conveyancing Association updates best practice for estate agents

The Conveyancing Association (CA) has made changes to its estate agent best practice guide.

It includes recommendations on how to communicate with agents, the expected timescale and communication channels and how to provide updates during a transaction.

The guide was launched in 2014 as a way to help conveyancers and estate agents improve their communication with each other.

It now includes details which cover the technological advances made in the conveyancing process and the provision of material information at the start of the house sale and purchase process. It also includes digital ID and how this can be verified between the conveyancer and agent.

The guide recommends that conveyancers and agents provide structured progress updates on cases, and agree on timeliness and how updates are given.

It also covers how conveyancers and agents should work together to manage the exchange and completion process and commitments to how they will collaborate.

The updated guide can be downloaded from the CA website: www.conveyancingassociation.org.uk

Beth Rudolf (pictured), director of delivery at the Conveyancing Association, said: “The relationship between conveyancers and agents is very important in order to achieve what everyone in the transaction wants to achieve, which is a purchase or sale that completes on time, and gets all stakeholders to where they need to be efficiently.

“To aid this relationship we produced our Best Practice Guide at the tail end of 2014, and given the changes we have recently seen which impact on the way conveyancers work with agents, particularly in terms of material information provision and the use of digital ID, now is the time to update it.

“It’s not mandatory for our member firms to follow the guidance but we believe by doing so, we can secure better working practices between conveyancers and agents, and improve understanding of conveyancing. By sharing the material information efficiently, estate agents can win more business and reduce transaction times, while conveyancers can act in the best interests of their clients and reduce risk, creating a positive home moving experience for all.”