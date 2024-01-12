You are here: Home - News -

News

Conveyancing Association updates best practice for estate agents

by:
  • 12/01/2024
  • 0
Conveyancing Association updates best practice for estate agents
The Conveyancing Association (CA) has made changes to its estate agent best practice guide.

It includes recommendations on how to communicate with agents, the expected timescale and communication channels and how to provide updates during a transaction. 

The guide was launched in 2014 as a way to help conveyancers and estate agents improve their communication with each other. 

It now includes details which cover the technological advances made in the conveyancing process and the provision of material information at the start of the house sale and purchase process. It also includes digital ID and how this can be verified between the conveyancer and agent. 

The guide recommends that conveyancers and agents provide structured progress updates on cases, and agree on timeliness and how updates are given. 

It also covers how conveyancers and agents should work together to manage the exchange and completion process and commitments to how they will collaborate. 

The updated guide can be downloaded from the CA website: www.conveyancingassociation.org.uk 

Beth Rudolf (pictured), director of delivery at the Conveyancing Association, said: “The relationship between conveyancers and agents is very important in order to achieve what everyone in the transaction wants to achieve, which is a purchase or sale that completes on time, and gets all stakeholders to where they need to be efficiently.  

“To aid this relationship we produced our Best Practice Guide at the tail end of 2014, and given the changes we have recently seen which impact on the way conveyancers work with agents, particularly in terms of material information provision and the use of digital ID, now is the time to update it. 

“It’s not mandatory for our member firms to follow the guidance but we believe by doing so, we can secure better working practices between conveyancers and agents, and improve understanding of conveyancing. By sharing the material information efficiently, estate agents can win more business and reduce transaction times, while conveyancers can act in the best interests of their clients and reduce risk, creating a positive home moving experience for all.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

National Conference Centre

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.