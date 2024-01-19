You are here: Home - News -

LV= appoints Carnegie as chief commercial officer

  • 19/01/2024
Investment, protection and retirement specialist LV= has appointed Katherine Carnegie (pictured) as chief commercial officer, subject to regulatory approval.

In new her role at LV=, she will lead “investment, protection and retirement businesses and continue to build momentum around its diverse range of products, including growing LV=’s Smoothed Managed Fund range and award-winning protection business”.

She has been with LV= since 2012. She initially joined the group as finance manager and then worked her way up to head of life business decision support, commercial director for savings and retirement and interim managing director for protection, savings and retirement.

Prior to that, she worked at Friends Provident for nearly three years as a senior finance analyst and then financial planning and performance analyst. Before that, Carnegie was at Barclays for around three years.

 

LV=: ‘Fantastic addition to executive team’

David Hynam, LV=’s chief executive, said: “I am delighted to appoint Katherine Carnegie as our new chief commercial officer. Her experience of LV=, financial services and commitment to deliver the best possible outcomes for our members, advisers and colleagues is a fantastic addition to my executive team.

“Katherine will play a key role in continuing to grow our strong and thriving mutual Life and Pensions business. Building on the success of LV= Platform Services, recently launched new lifestyle equity release products and a transition to BlackRock as primary asset manager.”

Carnegie said that she was “excited to be appointed to the LV= executive team as chief commercial officer.

She continued: “LV= is an incredibly dynamic place to be, with a great values-driven culture that puts members and advisers first in everything we do. I’m looking forward to contributing to our future growth.

“My priorities will be to work with the teams across investment, protection and retirement to drive the success of LV’s diverse product offering and contribute to building a strong and sustainable future as a mutual Life and Pensions business.”

