You are here: Home - News -

News

The Cambridge opens up to foreign nationals; Leek BS launches shared ownership product – round-up

by:
  • 25/01/2024
  • 0
The Cambridge opens up to foreign nationals; Leek BS launches shared ownership product – round-up
The Cambridge will now consider mortgage applications from foreign nationals in a broadening of its lending criteria.

The Cambridge will consider people on a tier 2 skilled worker visa, tier 1 global talent visa, or health and care worker visa. Borrowers must have been a resident in England or Wales for the last two years and have a deposit of at least 20 per cent from their own sources. 

Lending is available up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) or 95 per cent for applications in joint names where one borrower has the permanent right to reside in the UK. 

Kathy Bowes, intermediary manager at The Cambridge, said: “Since leaving the European Union, all foreign nationals looking to live and work in the United Kingdom must have successfully applied for a VISA and we’re delighted to be able to help these individuals purchase a home.” 

 

Leek BS launches shared ownership option 

Leek Building Society has released a shared ownership product to support affordable homeownership. 

The mortgage is a five-year fix with a rate of 5.65 per cent. It can be lent against new-build houses or flats and is open to borrowers with household incomes below £80,000 in England or £90,000 in London.  

It is available up to 95 per cent LTV of the equity share. 

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediaries at Leek Building Society, said: “At Leek Building Society, we recognise the challenges many individuals encounter in realising their dream of homeownership, especially in today’s market.  

“Our shared ownership mortgage is there to lend a helping hand to those struggling to secure substantial deposits and first-time buyers seeking a foothold on the property ladder.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/