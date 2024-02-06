You are here: Home - News -

News

Kensington Mortgages trims rates and adds deals

by:
  • 06/02/2024
  • 0
Kensington Mortgages trims rates and adds deals
Kensington Mortgages has reduced mortgage rates by up to 0.96 per cent across residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

The lender, which was acquired by Barclays last year, has lowered residential rates by up to 0.2 per cent across selected options, including its select, core, hero, young professionals, Eko £1,000 cashback, Eko £500 reward and property plus products. 

Rates within its select range include a five-year fix priced at 5.29 per cent, a three-year fix at 5.49 per cent and a two-year fix at 5.59 per cent. All are available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee.  

Across its hero mortgages, the lender has a five-year fix priced at 5.19 per cent and a two-year fix at 5.49 per cent. These are also available up to 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee. 

Rates on its Eko green mortgages up to 75 per cent LTV now stand at 5.39 per cent for a fee-free five-year fixed deal. 

Kensington has launched fee-free options at 95 per cent LTV. This includes a five-year fix priced at 7.44 per cent, which offers a free valuation. For a £1,299 fee, the corresponding product has a rate of 6.94 per cent.  

The fee-free three-year fix has a rate of 7.59 per cent, or 7.09 per cent with a £1,299 fee, while the corresponding two-year fixed rates are 7.99 per cent and 7.49 per cent respectively. 

 

BTL changes 

Across its BTL products, reductions of up to 0.96 per cent mean rates start at 5.19 per cent for a five-year fix, 5.29 per cent for a three-year fix and 5.59 per cent for a two-year fix. This applies to deals at 75 per cent LTV with a two per cent fee and is open to limited company borrowers.  

Kensington Mortgages is also introducing special rate products that come with free valuations. This includes a two-year fix at 70 per cent LTV with a rate of 4.15 per cent, or 4.54 per cent at 75 per cent LTV. There is also a five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV priced at 4.49 per cent. All options include a five per cent fee. 

With a three per cent fee and also at 75 per cent LTV, the lender has launched a two-year fix with a rate of 4.84 per cent and a five-year fix priced at 5.09 per cent. 

For lending against houses in multiple occupation (HMO) or multi-unit blocks (MUBs), Kensington Mortgages has launched a five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV with a 4.69 per cent rate and a two-year fix at 70 per cent LTV priced at 4.24 per cent. Both have a five per cent fee. 

Kensington Mortgages advised that special rates could be withdrawn at any time.  

Vicki Harris (pictured), chief commercial officer at Kensington Mortgages, said: “This latest update to our product range highlights the increasing breadth of Kensington’s offering as we continue to look for ways to cater to the distinct needs of a wider range of borrowers. In combination with our unique approach to criteria development and our sophisticated underwriting capabilities, Kensington’s sustained commitment to product development will help us offer our services to a larger proportion of the market.  

“Through continuing to respond quickly to market needs, such as by reducing rates and introducing no-fee options, we aim to provide greater support for our clients in realising their goals of property ownership.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Wetherby Racecourse

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.