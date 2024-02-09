You are here: Home - News -

News

Tesco sells banking operations to Barclays

by:
  • 09/02/2024
  • 0
Tesco sells banking operations to Barclays
Barclays has agreed to buy Tesco Bank in a ‘long-term strategic partnership’ that will see Barclays provide Tesco-branded banking products and services.

This follows the news from early last year that the supermarket was considering a sale of its banking arm.

The acquisition and partnership are subject to regulatory approval and expected to complete in the second half of 2024. Once completed, about 2,800 workers in the supermarket’s banking arm, including senior management, will move to Barclays.

The partnership will combine the supermarket’s brand, physical and digital reach with Barclays’ financial services capabilities and expertise in commercial partnerships.

The deal includes Tesco credit cards, loans and savings, but insurance, travel money, gift cards and cash machines will remain with the supermarket.

Under the terms of the agreement, the supermarket will receive annual income for the use of its brand, for growing the customer base through Tesco channels, and as a result of Barclays’ participation in the Clubcard programme.

The deal is worth about £1bn in total, made up of an initial £600m, a further £100m after the settlement of certain regulatory capital amounts, and a previously announced special dividend of £250m paid by Tesco Bank in August 2023.

The supermarket said the majority of this cash will be returned to shareholders in the form of an incremental share buyback.

‘Unlocking greater value’

Ken Murphy, Tesco Group chief executive, said: “Tesco Bank is a strong business that has helped millions of loyal customers to manage their money for more than 25 years. As we look to the future, our aim is to be the best provider of financial services in the UK, with this strategic transaction and partnership with Barclays unlocking greater value for customers and for our business. By working with one of the UK’s leading banks, we can bring customers new and innovative propositions, which will continue to benefit from Tesco Clubcard’s unique insight and digital capabilities.”

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Barclays Group chief executive, said: “Barclays is a leading consumer bank in the UK. This strategic relationship with the UK’s largest retailer will help create new distribution channels for our unsecured lending and deposit businesses. We are able to bring our expertise in partnership cards developed over decades in the US to enhance further the highly successful Tesco Clubcard loyalty scheme.

“This partnership is a further demonstration of the investment we continue to make in our UK consumer business. We are looking forward to working closely with the team at Tesco over the coming months to enable a smooth transition and, subject to completion of the transaction, we look forward to welcoming Tesco Bank colleagues and customers to Barclays.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.