You are here: Home - News -

News

Property professionals bid for first-time buyer and new build help in Budget

by:
  • 16/02/2024
  • 0
Property professionals bid for first-time buyer and new build help in Budget
More than a third of property professionals would like to see the government introduce schemes that help first-time buyers and support the new-build market, a survey has shown.

A poll conducted by Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) found that property professionals wanted first-time buyer and new build initiatives to be introduced in the upcoming Spring Budget. 

When asked ‘What do you most want to see from the Chancellor in March’s Budget?’, 35 per cent of respondents said the reintroduction of Help to Buy or something similar to support the new-build and first-time buyer sectors. 

More than a fifth – 22 per cent – of respondents said a stamp duty holiday or reduction, 17 per cent chose an inheritance tax cut and 16 per cent selected changes to stamp duty for downsizers. 

A tenth of respondents said they would like to see more support for landlords. 

 

Mixed views on property market future 

As for their thoughts for the year ahead, 41 per cent of respondents said there were reasons to be optimistic, while the same proportion said there were ‘possibly’ reasons to be hopeful for the future. 

Some 13 per cent said they were ‘unsure’ about the market, and five per cent said there was ‘probably not’ a reason to be positive. 

Despite the mixed sentiment towards the future of the property market, none of the respondents said there was no reason to be optimistic about the next 12 months. 

 

The prospect of a Labour government 

The property professionals were also asked about what impact a Labour win and government might have on the sector. 

Some 43 per cent of respondents said there would be an increase in social housing, an option that received the most votes. Some 13 per cent said a Labour government would improve the planning process to boost housing supply. 

A further 11 per cent of respondents predicted Labour would make it more viable for first-time buyers to own their first home and, similarly, 11 per cent believed Labour would increase tenant protections around no-fault evictions. 

A tenth said a new government would make empty properties liveable and prevent tenants from living in sub-standard conditions, while two per cent expected Section 21 would be removed.  

The responses were generated at CSS’ regular webinar, and more than 300 people attended. The panel included Graham Sellar, head of business development and key account team at Santander UK, Rob Stevens, head of property risk at Nationwide, Timothy Bannister, director of property science innovation at Rightmove, and Kate Faulkner OBE, chair of the Home Buying and Selling Group. 

The event was hosted by Martyn Stones, director of technical services at Countrywide Surveying Services, who said: “It’s clear from these results that the industry is looking for the government to generate some additional assistance when it comes to opening the doors for more first-time buyers and in helping to bridge the gaping supply gap that continues to widen, especially from an affordability perspective. And I’m sure this applies to whichever party happens to be in power. 

“The upcoming budget has the potential to have a major influence on the housing and mortgage markets and it will be interesting to see what, if any, of the highlighted measures come into effect and their short-, medium- or longer-term impact.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/