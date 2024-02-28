Exclusive: Acre partners with Paradigm

Intermediary platform Acre has partnered with mortgage, protection and compliance services platform Paradigm, Mortgage Solutions understands.

Paradigm member firms will have immediate access to Acre’s technology which will save them time, improve operational efficiency, and make regulatory and Consumer Duty adherence easier.

The technology can save an average of an hour per case of admin time and simultaneously keep written business consistent and compliant.

The platform brings the whole case process into one place, from onboarding the client and checks all the way through to sourcing and decision in principle (DIP).

Acre says Paradigm members who use Acre will be able to offer a “superior service” to customers.

Paradigm member firms can choose to pay no upfront fee for Acre and pay their costs using the network’s profit share scheme, lowering direct costs to them.

Members can also benefit from Acre’s fairer pricing with platform costs determined by individual volumes and usage.

Justus Brown (pictured), Acre’s CEO and founder, said: “Paradigm understands that having the right technology at your fingertips can transform a business. The year ahead will see technology play an even bigger role in adviser’s jobs. It will be the differentiator between brokerages.

“The right technology delivers a multitude of benefits: advisers are more informed on the best deals for their clients; the mortgage journey is more efficient with a faster route to DIP. With this partnership, Paradigm has clearly recognised the positive change Acre can deliver to advisers.”

Richard Goppy, director of membership at Paradigm Mortgage Services, added: “A key role of Paradigm is to equip our member firms with new technologies that bring significant value to their businesses.

“Acre bring all elements of the client case into one place and allow for one consistent set of data to be utilised at every step, to deliver better outcomes for advisory businesses and their customers. We’re looking forward to working with Acre and sharing the benefits of its technology with our membership.”

The partnership is the latest for the firm, with Acre teaming up with Brilliant Solutions and The Right Mortgage in recent months.