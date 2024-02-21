You are here: Home - News -

News

The Right Mortgage partners with Acre on CRM system

by:
  • 21/02/2024
  • 0
The Right Mortgage partners with Acre on CRM system
The Right Mortgage has teamed up with intermediary platform Acre to offer increased choice to its appointed representative (AR) firms.

The Right Mortgage and Protection network will move across to it as their customer relationship management (CRM) system later this year, and members of The Right DA Club will be offered access to Acre as one of its platforms of choice.

Acre’s platform allows brokers to manage a client’s mortgage journey from beginning to end through one system, which it says can save them 90 minutes per case and boost the firm’s Consumer Duty compliance.

Advisers can source products, compare product types, view lending criteria and affordability decisions, create fact-finds through information from Equifax, ONS and Onfido, offer a client portal to input information, upload documents and message the broker.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, commented: “Moving firms to a new CRM platform and system is never an easy decision, but having seen the capabilities of Acre, its refreshing, tech-driven approach, what it can offer our member firms, and the time-saving and quality outcomes it is able to deliver, we feel very comfortable in making this decision and starting this new relationship.

“As a business, we want to ensure our members have access to cutting-edge technology that will offer them real value, and will deliver not just income-generating opportunities for them, but will also provide a better consumer outcome because of the joined-up process it offers. We’re therefore looking forward to working closely with Acre in order to ensure our members get the most from this excellent system.”

Justus Brown, CEO and Founder of Acre, said: “As one of the leading distribution businesses in the UK, with a prominent network and club proposition, we are thrilled The Right Mortgage has made Acre its CRM platform of choice for its AR member firms and DA members alike.

“We’re building a system that can truly transform a business, giving advisers back the time they need to give holistic advice across all financial needs, using existing data rather than re-keying, next-gen sourcing capability, and back-office tools.

“We want to deliver on advisers’ wants and needs in a system they use every day. Acre is all about delivering positive change for our users, and we intend to do this with all member firms of The Right Mortgage.”

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.