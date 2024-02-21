The Right Mortgage partners with Acre on CRM system

The Right Mortgage has teamed up with intermediary platform Acre to offer increased choice to its appointed representative (AR) firms.

The Right Mortgage and Protection network will move across to it as their customer relationship management (CRM) system later this year, and members of The Right DA Club will be offered access to Acre as one of its platforms of choice.

Acre’s platform allows brokers to manage a client’s mortgage journey from beginning to end through one system, which it says can save them 90 minutes per case and boost the firm’s Consumer Duty compliance.

Advisers can source products, compare product types, view lending criteria and affordability decisions, create fact-finds through information from Equifax, ONS and Onfido, offer a client portal to input information, upload documents and message the broker.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, commented: “Moving firms to a new CRM platform and system is never an easy decision, but having seen the capabilities of Acre, its refreshing, tech-driven approach, what it can offer our member firms, and the time-saving and quality outcomes it is able to deliver, we feel very comfortable in making this decision and starting this new relationship.

“As a business, we want to ensure our members have access to cutting-edge technology that will offer them real value, and will deliver not just income-generating opportunities for them, but will also provide a better consumer outcome because of the joined-up process it offers. We’re therefore looking forward to working closely with Acre in order to ensure our members get the most from this excellent system.”

Justus Brown, CEO and Founder of Acre, said: “As one of the leading distribution businesses in the UK, with a prominent network and club proposition, we are thrilled The Right Mortgage has made Acre its CRM platform of choice for its AR member firms and DA members alike.

“We’re building a system that can truly transform a business, giving advisers back the time they need to give holistic advice across all financial needs, using existing data rather than re-keying, next-gen sourcing capability, and back-office tools.

“We want to deliver on advisers’ wants and needs in a system they use every day. Acre is all about delivering positive change for our users, and we intend to do this with all member firms of The Right Mortgage.”