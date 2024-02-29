Santander adds three-year fixes for new builds

Santander has launched three-year fixed rate exclusive mortgages for new-build purchases up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The new products include an option at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee and a rate of 4.97 per cent, the fee-free option has a rate of 5.15 per cent. At 95 per cent LTV, there is a fee-free product which offers £250 cashback and has a rate of 5.39 per cent.

All new-build exclusive products have a nine-month completion deadline.

Santander has also lowered the rate of its three-year fixed exclusive mortgage for residential new build at 85 per cent LTV. This has gone down from 5.18 per cent to 5.1 per cent. This has no fee.

The lender is also withdrawing the three-year fixed purchase deal for standard residential properties with no fee.

Changes apply from 1 March.

This follows the bank’s decision to increase the maximum LTV for standard residential new-build houses and flats from 85 per cent to 95 per cent, which was announced earlier this week.

At the time of the announcement, Graham Sellar, Santander’s head of development of mortgages, said the change would get buyers onto the housing ladder faster and support the transition to greener homes.