You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander adds three-year fixes for new builds

by:
  • 29/02/2024
  • 0
Santander adds three-year fixes for new builds
Santander has launched three-year fixed rate exclusive mortgages for new-build purchases up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The new products include an option at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee and a rate of 4.97 per cent, the fee-free option has a rate of 5.15 per cent. At 95 per cent LTV, there is a fee-free product which offers £250 cashback and has a rate of 5.39 per cent. 

All new-build exclusive products have a nine-month completion deadline. 

Santander has also lowered the rate of its three-year fixed exclusive mortgage for residential new build at 85 per cent LTV. This has gone down from 5.18 per cent to 5.1 per cent. This has no fee. 

The lender is also withdrawing the three-year fixed purchase deal for standard residential properties with no fee. 

Changes apply from 1 March. 

This follows the bank’s decision to increase the maximum LTV for standard residential new-build houses and flats from 85 per cent to 95 per cent, which was announced earlier this week. 

At the time of the announcement, Graham Sellar, Santander’s head of development of mortgages, said the change would get buyers onto the housing ladder faster and support the transition to greener homes.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.