HSBC and Virgin Money up residential and BTL rates – round-up

HSBC has increased rates across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) rates, with two-, three- and five-year fixed rates rising.

Residential existing customer switching fee-saver deals on two-, three- and five-year terms up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) have gone up, and standard products up to 90 per cent LTV have risen.

For residential existing customers borrowing more, two-, three- and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 90 per cent LTV have increased.

On the first-time buyer and residential homemover side, fee-saver deals up to 95 per cent LTV have gone up and standard deals up to 90 per cent LTV have risen. This applies to two-, three- and five-year fixed rates.

Looking at its residential remortgage range, two- and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals up to 90 per cent LTV have risen, while three-year fixed standard and fee-saver deals up to 75 per cent LTV have been increased.

In its residential remortgage cashback range, two- and five-year fixed fee-free and standard deals between 60 and 90 per cent LTV have gone up.

Within its BTL range, UK purchase and remortgage rates between 65 and 75 per cent LTV, both standard and fee-saver editions on two- and five-year terms, have gone up.

For BTL existing customers switching and existing customers borrowing more, two-year fixed fee-saver and standard products between 60 and 75 per cent LTV have increased, while five-year fixed fee-saver deals at 75 per cent LTV have gone up and standard products at 65 and 75 per cent LTV will go up.

In its international residential range, two- and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard products between 60 and 75 per cent LTV have risen, along with three-year fixed rate standard deals and five-year fixed premier exclusive products.

Three-year fixed rate fee-saver deals at 70 and 75 per cent LTV in this range have increased.

HSBC last upped rates at the end of February.

Virgin Money ups core, product transfer and exclusive rates

Virgin Money has increased rates in its core, product transfer and exclusive ranges by up to 0.25 per cent.

In its core range, its five-year fixed rate fee-saver at 95 per cent LTV will rise by 0.1 per cent and start from 5.19 per cent.

Selected two- and five-year remortgage fixed rates will fall by up to 0.25 per cent and begin from 4.79 per cent.

Within its product transfer range, selected residential two-, three- and five-year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.10 per cent, with rates starting from 4.35 per cent.

In its purchase exclusive range, its five-year fixed rate fee-saver at 90 per cent LTV will go up by 0.05 per cent and begin from 4.8 per cent.

The lender’s remortgage exclusive five-year fix and switch at 70 per cent LTV with £1,495 fee will rise by 0.06 per cent and is priced from 4.85 per cent. Its fee-free edition will go up by 0.07 per cent and start at 5.16 per cent.

The firm’s two- and five-year professional fixed rate fee-saver will go up by 0.18 per cent, with pricing starting from 4.9 per cent.

For purchase and remortgage exclusives for £1m or more, two- and five-year fixed rates at 75 per cent LTV with a £1,995 fee will go up by 0.23 per cent and start from 4.79 per cent.

Within its BTL exclusive range, five-year fixed rates with a three per cent fee will rise by 0.1 per cent and begin from 4.17 per cent.