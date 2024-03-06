You are here: Home - News -

News

Residential auction sales rise 52 per cent in ‘busiest-ever January’ – Propertymark

  • 06/03/2024
Some 904 residential properties were sold at auction in January, up on the 594 lots sold last year, data from a property group showed.

Figures from Essential Information Group, member of NAVA Propertymark, said this was the “busiest-ever January” in its history during a month that is usually quiet for auction sales. 

Residential properties made up the majority of the 966 lots sold. 

Some 62 commercial lots were sold at auction in January, up from 51 a year ago.

Overall, there was a 45.1 per cent rise in the number of properties being put up for auction and a 49.8 per cent rise in the number of sales. 

Essential Information Group said the rise in activity was down to two of the main auctioneers in London putting on extra sales at the beginning of the year, instead of in February as usual. The firm said this was an indication of the rise in demand for auction properties, a trend that emerged at the end of last year. 

David Leary, director of Essential Information Group and NAVA Propertymark advisory panel member, said: “2024 is shaping up to be a brilliant year for the auctioning market so far. It just shows that there is an increased appetite for auctioning properties in the face of changing market trends due to higher inflation and interest rates, and an increased awareness of the role auctions can play in the housing market.

“If anyone is interested in auctioning their property, it is worth speaking to a NAVA approved auctioning house, as they are held to a high industry standard.”

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

