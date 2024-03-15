Ohpen partners with long-term mortgage lender April

Long-term lender April Mortgages will enlist Ohpen's cloud mortgage technology to deliver its proposition to the UK market.

April soft launched last month with its range of five- to 15-year fixed rate mortgages with no early repayment charges (ERCs) for people moving home or overpaying the loan.

The lender is backed by Dutch asset manager DMFCO. Its remortgage products are currently available through the networks HLP and Stonebridge, and it is expected to widen distribution in due course.

Ohpen will support all stages of the mortgage technology process from the broker portal, through to origination and servicing.

Dirk Bekkers, CEO of April Mortgages, said: “April Mortgages is an innovative lender and needs technology and processes that can support and deliver our mortgage proposition in the UK. A key part of this is to provide five- to 15-year fixed rates that put money back in the pocket of borrowers.

“Borrowers can overpay or move home without incurring fees and the rate reduces as they pay off the loan. Brokers can benefit from real-time digital case-tracking. Ohpen are able to deliver systems that provide all of that, and we are delighted to have them on board as a strategic partner.”

Jerry Mulle, UK managing director of Ohpen, said: “We are delighted to be such an important part of April’s business, helping them go live with a really new proposition for the UK market. Innovation requires systems that can adapt and evolve to meet customer and business needs quickly, and our SaaS solution is proving it is the right platform for UK mortgage businesses that want to digitalise what they are doing in a robust, scalable manner.

“We are particularly proud of the broker-focused solutions that we have created for April and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them to drive further innovation.”

Last year, Ohpen entered agreements to support Foundation Home Loans and Dudley Building Society to deliver its technology to the lenders.