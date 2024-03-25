You are here: Home - News -

News

Govt no longer controlling shareholder in Natwest

by:
  • 25/03/2024
  • 0
Govt no longer controlling shareholder in Natwest
The government has lowered its shareholding in Natwest to around 29.8%, which means that it is no longer a controlling shareholder.

A controlling shareholder is defined by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a shareholder that controls at least 30% of the votes in the company.

It also means that additional regulatory and legal requirements were placed on the government as a shareholder.

The government is still the largest single shareholder of Natwest, but the Treasury said that the “milestone represents clear progress on the government’s commitment to return Natwest to full private ownership”.

The government said that it aims to get Natwest back to full private ownership by 2025-26. This is “subject to supportive market conditions and achieving value for money”.

At the Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the sale of the remaining shareholding in the bank could take place as soon as summer this year.

Last May, the government’s stake in Natwest was lowered by 38.6% following the sale of shares worth around £1.26bn.

The government spent around £46bn to rescue Natwest following the financial crisis.

Bim Afolami, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: “This is a significant milestone demonstrating we’re making excellent progress on fully returning Natwest to private ownership.

“In addition to our successful trading plan, we are now looking ahead to a retail offering of Natwest shares, which could come as soon as this summer, subject to market conditions and value for money.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.