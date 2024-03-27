You are here: Home - News -

  27/03/2024
Broker-developed CRM Clienttree adds mailshot functionality
Clienttree, the client relationship management (CRM) system created by mortgage broker Lilla Dilliway, has introduced a mailshot feature to support the broker-client relationship.

Brokers who use Clienttree can now automate regular and repetitive emails about case status updates, remortgage reminders and general interactions such as birthdays and new year. 

This function was added following feedback from brokers and builds on data points that are already available on the system. The firm said this would help to reduce administrative tasks and keep clients updated on their mortgage cases. 

Brokers can set up email templates to automate communication with clients, ranging from portal updates, document uploads and personalised mortgage reminders. 

Lilla Dilliway (pictured), director of Clienttree, said: “Mailshot functionality is a welcome addition to the client-centric Clienttree CRM system. 

“It is all about keeping in touch with clients, and automated emails make it so much easier by reducing the time spent on sending routine emails and contacting upcoming remortgage clients.”  

She added: “Now clients can stay in the loop throughout the transaction and even afterwards, so they remember five years down the line that you were the broker who secured their fantastic mortgage deal, and they can come back for more. 

“In addition to the transaction-related emails, brokers can also set up one-off or recurring emails for a marketing campaign or simply to wish everyone happy birthday.” 

Clienttree launched to the market last year with an aim to focus on the affairs and circumstances of clients, rather than products. 

The system gives users an overview of all the financial products a client has currently and has had in the past. It also shows any financial commitments they may have jointly with other people.

Earlier this year, Clienttree was integrated into the Ignite and Sourcing Brain platforms. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

