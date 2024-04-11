You are here: Home - News -

News

My Care Consultant launches hub for care-related advice

by:
  • 11/04/2024
  • 0
My Care Consultant launches hub for care-related advice
My Care Consultant has launched My Care Hub, which will be an independent “one-stop-shop” for care-related advice.

The hub will be available for financial advice firms across the UK and help them meet the “regulatory expectation” of Consumer Duty and vulnerability, including the avoidance of foreseeable harm and pursuit of wider financial objectives of customers.

It will offer access to financial and practical support when customers are caring for an older adult, and support when they find themselves or a family member in need of adult care, right through to support with bereavement.

Jacqueline Berry (pictured), founding director of My Care Consultant, said: “We established My Care Consultant in 2016 as an independent, nationwide care navigator service, and the need for quality care related advice has only increased over time.

“Consumers are having to navigate the plethora of ever complex rules and processes across the UK care systems, at a time when most are trying to address urgent needs, have no prior experience of doing so and are often in a state of stress and anxiety.”

She continued: “My Care Hub will enable us to make the extensive knowledge we have built up over time available to a far greater number of people. It will provide valuable support for advice firms, providing an automatic care referral system that will give their clients 24/7 access to much-needed online information and guidance.

“One-to-one support from the expert care advisers at My Care Consultant is also available, as well as qualified signposting to related professional services such as legal advice, care provision, and property management support.”

 

Care system is ‘difficult and stressful to navigate’

Sarah Morris-Simpson, retail lending, care and proposition services director at Just Group, said: “Research for our annual Care Report consistently highlights that the vast majority of those accessing the care system find it difficult and stressful to navigate.

“Unpaid carers and those in need of care may represent a significant segment of vulnerable clients within an advice firm’s customer base, with the regulatory onus on the adviser to identify and understand the additional needs of these clients and their family members.

“We are delighted to partner with My Care Consultant to provide this truly valuable resource to advisers, ensuring their clients have easy access to accurate social care information and support in one place, presented in a way that cuts through the confusion and complexity.”

Keith Richards of the Financial Vulnerability Taskforce and Consumer Duty Alliance added: “The demand for care advice and support will soon catch up with the evident need, and we all need to be alert to the key role that financial planning is expected to play against Consumer Duty requirements to avoid foreseeable harm. It’s great that My Care Consultant are on the case to provide expert support and resources for the sector.”

Robin Melley, founder of Matrix Capital, Chartered Financial Planners, said: “The ability to direct clients to an online ‘one-stop shop’, providing self-service access to clear and accurate information, guidance and support for those who are caring for another adult, in need of care or are already in receipt of care, is in our view an invaluable service aligned to the regulator’s stance on both vulnerability and consumer duty. At Matrix Capital, we have no hesitation in recommending this service to other firms, whether they are specialists in this area or not.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.