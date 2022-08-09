You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Ultimate Finance to fix bridging rates for next two months

by:
  • 09/08/2022
  • 0
Ultimate Finance to fix bridging rates for next two months
Specialist asset-based lender Ultimate Finance will freeze bridging finance loan rates for the next two months to support residential developers and investors.

The lender offers bridging finance loans between £100,000 and £3m with rates from 0.74 per cent per month up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

It is available for development exit, purchase bridge, development finish and exit, and refurbishment, with all available on fixed rates.

Ultimate Finance said that the Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate to 1.75 per cent last week was “adding existing pressures” on development projects, pointing to increased material and labour costs.

The lender added that gross development values remained static and there were also ongoing planning delays.

Ultimate Finance said that it was “committed to maintain their support of residential property developers with their range of products remaining at current rates”.

Josh Levy (pictured), CEO of Ultimate Finance, said: “On the back of a strong performance in our bridging finance business this year, we are committed to continuing to support residential developers and investors, and have taken the decision to freeze our bridging loan rates for the next two months against the backdrop of increasing lending rates in all areas of finance.

“Our unique position as an independently backed lender allows us to take this decision.”

Liam Cavanagh, head of bridging finance of Ultimate Finance, said that current market conditions were “extremely difficult” for residential developers to complete on time and budget, and its products were uniquely positioned to support them in key phases where refinance was the best option.

He pointed to the development exit product, which gives developers “valuable time” to complete their project, secure their desired exit and provide capital through equity release for future projects.

Cavanagh added: “Our team know that where property is concerned, speed and flexibility is everything, and freezing our rates will give developers some certainty over the coming months.

“What’s more once the project is completed and signed off, we can look at a potential equity release to support our borrowers cash flow requirements, whether it be used towards a new project or another business need.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/