Industry Heroes

Mortgage broker donating 10 per cent of proc fees to NHS

by:
  • 23/03/2020
Mortgage broker donating 10 per cent of proc fees to NHS
Our Mortgage Broker has promised to waive fees on applications and donate 10 per cent of its procuration fees to the NHS for 90 days.

 

The donation to the NHS is to help healthcare professionalcope with the Covid-19 outbreak and thank them for looking after the community. 

Furthermore, the brokerage is offering the waived fees to clients who are making new mortgage applications or remortgaging to lessen any financial difficulties borrowers may face. 

Our Mortgage Broker said it made this commitment because everyone is “directly or indirectly affected by Covid19”. 

Akhil Mair (pictured), managing director of Our Mortgage Broker, said: “It’s just our way of giving back. We are all going through this together and the NHS is looking after all of us through this. 

When we meet hard times, it’s key we all rally together and support one another.

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

