You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

‘Some remortgage applicants are savvy enough to do it themselves, others are not’ – Star Letter 04/12/2020

by:
  • 04/12/2020
  • 0
‘Some remortgage applicants are savvy enough to do it themselves, others are not’ – Star Letter 04/12/2020
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

 

This week’s Star Letter comes from Andy Wilson, who commented on the article: Compare the Market launches online execution-only remortgages.

Wilson said: “Some remortgage applicants are savvy enough to be able to decide whether a particular offering is right for them. Some are definitely not, and should be taking advice.

“I arranged for clients a two-year fixed rate deal on a Help to Buy (Mortgage Guarantee) product with the Woolwich (now Barclays Bank) in 2015.

“After the two years was up, the clients went direct to the lender and reserved a five-year fixed rate product transfer, without taking advice. They did not need to carry on using the Help to Buy products as their loan to value (LTV) had reduced markedly after two years of paying the mortgage and with house price increases in the meantime.

“They now find the new product was still a Help to Buy Mortgage Guarantee product and carried a further five-year exclusion from borrowing more money on a further advance.

“Three years later and now their only way of releasing more money for the home improvements they plan to do would be by remortgaging, with the associated early repayment charge kicking in for repaying the five-year deal.

“To make matters worse, the lender no longer needs the security of the Help to Buy guarantee as the LTV is even more improved after five years. Even with the further advance monies, the LTV is below 80 per cent.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
A year focused on making things simpler for consumers and advisers – Lakey

As with previous years 2020 has seen a number of significant changes in the critical illness (CI) world, however the...

Close