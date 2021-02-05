‘Mortgages should automatically convert to RIOs’ – Star Letter 05/02/2021

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

Paul Barrett responded to the article: Retirement interest-only mortgage market flourishes

He said: “I’m surprised lenders aren’t clamouring for retirement interest-only (RIO) business. It is far superior to normal lending.

“Usually, the properties to be mortgaged have massive equity in them. The ability to have excellent security and a possible 30-year additional mortgage term gives lenders a 60-year mortgage profit line.

Barrett added: “I would suggest that lenders automatically offer conversion of any type of mortgage to a RIO one and allow continual 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).”