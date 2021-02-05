You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

‘Mortgages should automatically convert to RIOs’ – Star Letter 05/02/2021

by:
  • 05/02/2021
  • 0
‘Mortgages should automatically convert to RIOs’ – Star Letter 05/02/2021
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

 

Paul Barrett responded to the articleRetirement interest-only mortgage market flourishes 

He said: “I’m surprised lenders aren’t clamouring for retirement interest-only (RIO) business. It is far superior to normal lending. 

Usually, the properties to be mortgaged have massive equity in them. The ability to have excellent security and a possible 30-year additional mortgage term gives lenders a 60-year mortgage profit line. 

Barrett added: “I would suggest that lenders automatically offer conversion of any type of mortgage to a RIO one and allow continual 75 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: DIFF: ‘We cannot ignore history’ when tackling workplace inequality - Mortgage Solutions. Such a pleasure to host - fas…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Big broker firms must buy-in for Open Banking to progress – Zino

In an era where new Open Banking, property valuation and underwriting application programming interfaces (APIs) are launching regularly, there’s a...

Close