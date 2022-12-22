You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Skipton BS donates £50,000 to UK foodbanks

  • 22/12/2022
Skipton Building Society has donated £50,000 to 100 foodbanks across the UK to support people with the rising cost of goods.

The mutual said with inflation reaching its highest level for four decades and the price of Christmas dinner set to increase by 22 per cent this year, according to research from the BBC, demand for foodbanks was growing. 

Further research from the Trussell Trust showed that more than 2.1 million emergency food parcels had been delivered to those in need over the year, which was a 14 per cent rise when compared to before the pandemic. 

This has put foodbanks under additional pressure to meet people’s needs. 

Stacey Dickens (pictured), head of sustainability at Skipton Building Society, said: “At Skipton, we are delighted to support the fantastic work that foodbanks carry out day in and day out. We are passionate about helping the communities in which we operate, and at Christmas, somehow that just feels more important than ever and we hope that Skipton’s donations make a difference to the communities across England, Wales and Scotland.  

“We’re delighted to be able to provide this help, and hope that it makes the Festive season a better, and as enjoyable time as it should be, for many.”  

The mutual worked with volunteering and corporate giving organisation OnHand to identify the foodbanks which needed the most support. 

Sanjay Lobo, CEO of OnHand said, “We’re delighted to help Skipton Building Society place donations into the hands of those who need it most. Via our huge nationwide charity network, we’re uniquely placed to help businesses distribute financial donations and grants.” 

