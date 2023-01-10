You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Connells raises almost £70,000 for Mind

  • 10/01/2023
Connells raises almost £70,000 for Mind
Connells Group has revealed that in 2022 it raised almost £70,000 for its charity partner Mind.

The estate agency group took part in a range of fundraising events over the year, such as golf days, marathons, a trek to Petra and a fundraising initiative to mark World Mental Health Day in October.

Mind is one of the biggest mental health charities in England and Wales, and is campaigning to improve services, raise awareness and provide direct support to those experiencing a mental health problem.

David Livesey, CEO of the Connells Group, noted that 2022 marked the second year of the firm’s partnership with Mind, and paid tribute to colleagues who took part in charity efforts over the year.

He continued: “It has been great to see all our colleagues come together for this great cause and, we look forward to another year of supporting Mind and the vitally important work they do.”

Charlotte Porter, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, noted that the pandemic has “taken a toll” on the nation’s mental health, with the cost of living crisis likely to make things worse.

She added: “The money raised by Connells Group will help us to support the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year through funding our Mind Infoline, information and advice services, and campaigning activities”

