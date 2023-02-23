Tipton and Coseley BS customers generate £14,000 for charity from community savings accounts

Tipton and Coseley BS customers have raised £14,000 for community projects with around £9,000 going to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and £5,000 going to its Charitable Foundation.

The donations are based on balances saved in its Midlands Air Ambulance savings accounts and community saver accounts during 2022.

The accounts are designed to help people save and support the community at the same time. The donations come at no cost to savers.

The mutual has supported Midlands Air Ambulance Charity since 2018, with donations to date coming to £29,000. This is vital as the charity doesn’t receive government support and relies on donations.

The Charitable Foundation aims to donate £10,000 a year to health and educational charities across the West Midlands. Twice a year, a panel of members of the community and mutual employees come together to allocate donations.

To date since its launch in 1999, the mutual has made donations totally £245,000.

Richard Newton, chief executive at the Tipton, said: “Supporting and making a positive social contribution to our local community has always been important to the society.

“These particular savings accounts, which support these aims, continued to remain popular with customers during 2022.”