Newcastle BS gives over £90,000 to 27 charities through Community Fund

  • 31/05/2023
Newcastle BS gives over £90,000 to 27 charities through Community Fund
Newcastle Building Society has awarded over £90,000 to 27 charities across the North of England, the largest allocation of small grant funding from the mutual’s Community Fund.

The charities received a total of around £91,931 to support a wide range of causes including debt management, employability, food poverty, and the environment.

The Community Fund offers grants to charities and community groups in and around the communities served the mutual’s branch network.

Charities received grants between £2,000 and £5,000 and include Tullie House Museum in Carlisle, the Berwick Community Development Trust, Newcastle-based West End Women and Girls, Grace House in Sunderland, and Community Campus 87, which is located in Middlesbrough.

A full list of organisations can be found here.

The fund was launched in 2016 and has contributed over £2.3m in grants and partnerships to charities and projects across the region.

Donna Stubbs, community manager at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We received a record number of applications for funding to the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund, and our latest round of grants is the largest single donation of small grants we’ve made in one go.

“Key issues faced by communities in our region around debt management, employability, food poverty and the environment are all important to our members, so targeting financial support towards organisations focussed on these themes has been a priority.”

She added: “As a society we’re proud to be able to make such a substantial contribution to these vital local organisations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of those facing hardship in our region, however this record number of applications is a sobering reflection of the struggles people in our communities are facing on a daily basis.”

