You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Change Maker: John Scrivens, Skipton Building Society

by:
  • 26/06/2023
  • 0
Change Maker: John Scrivens, Skipton Building Society
As part of the Change Makers initiative, Mortgage Solutions spoke to Skipton Building Society’s new build and first-time buyer lead, John Scrivens (pictured) about his work on diversity and inclusivity in the mortgage market.

Scrivens has been with Skipton Building Society since 2015. Prior to that, he was at the Lloyds Banking Group. He has over a quarter of century’s experience in the financial services market.

He is an advocate for greater diversity and inclusivity (D&I) in the industry, and has worked closely with both the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) and the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) to facilitate change within the sector and raise awareness of an issue that is at the very heart of the Change Maker’s initiative.

 

What initiative or project saw you nominated as a Change Maker?

I believe my nomination was for recognising my input over the years on D&I, both at Skipton and in the broader industry.

Over the past couple of years, I have become an active member to bring greater collaboration between IMLA and AMI on D&I. I regularly supported and hosted IMLA working group meetings with peers from other lenders. This was from inception of the working group, on which the executive committee had asked for volunteers. I created content and delivered webinars on a number of topics.

Also internally at Skipton, I have been proactive in raising awareness in a number of ways. From hosting webinars with colleagues on the ‘bystander effect’ or talking about how ‘stereotyping and banter’ affects people.

I have also been an active member of the Society’s D&I Sounding Board Network, which saw me working with senior leaders across the business to design and implement a more inclusive work force.

 

Why did this project mean so much to you?

I’ve worked in financial services for over 25 years and am in a position today where I can influence and create change for a more inclusive work industry.

Being part of so many different networks and trade body working groups, it has been possible for me to broaden and, more importantly, diversify my network of contacts.

Why is this so important to me? As a white, 40-year-old man, how could I possibly understand what it feels like for so many other people that don’t share the same characteristics as me. I have proactively reached out to people to simply talk and share experiences. I have learnt so much from these conversations and would encourage others to do more in this way. I feel like I have made new friends for life.

 

How did you go about bringing the initiative to life?

Sharing best practices and creating allyships across Skipton, IMLA and AMI. Being a part of the Diversity and Inclusivity Financial Forum (DIFF) enabled me to meet new people from across the industry. And everyone involved has been so open to talking, sharing and most importantly supporting one another.

Through these contacts I have invited numerous new allies to come to Skipton to talk about D&I in a way that we haven’t before. For example, with support from other DIFF members, I held webinars for Skipton colleagues on topics such as stereotyping and banter in the workplace and D&I more generally.

For internal colleagues at the society, being able to engage with external guests has been really powerful. Also being an active member of the trade body work, namely IMLA and AMI, I have offered my experiences of working in financial services and become a mentor.

 

What are the current or next steps?

For me, now is the important part. I am genuinely looking forward to supporting new and existing talent into this wonder world of financial services by offering my time as a mentor.

Another step for me is to be a role model in leadership and not being afraid to call out any inequality or prejudice, not walking past inappropriate behaviour at industry events (especially when alcohol is involved) and being the best ally I can be to anyone in both my work and personal life.

 

What does it mean to you to be nominated as a Change Maker?

Being recognised by colleagues at Skipton and the broader industry has been lovely.

This isn’t why I got involved in this area though. As a father of two young girls, I see far too often that there are still too many imbalances in the workplace. Be it at events or simply the smaller number of females in executive positions, work is still needed and it’s time for positive action to be taken.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/