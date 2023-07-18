Mortgage Advice Bureau Foundation raises £120,00 for nationwide community projects

The Mortgage Advice Bureau Foundation has raised £120,000 for a range of projects across the county, just around a year after it was founded.

The fundraising is a combination of £50,000 raised by employees and lenders and £50,000 matches by the foundation.

It is a result of the fundraising efforts of 12 projects, 10 of which were completed by head office staff and two by MAB’s lender partners.

Notable projects include Swansea-based Faith In Families which aims to help children facing traumatic circumstances, Cheshire-based Beartown Rickshaw that offers free rides around local beauty spots to improve mental wellbeing and minimise social isolation and Bristol-based Flamingo Chicks which offers support to disabled children through dance.

The foundation was established in 2022 and is a grant-giving charity to support community-based projects.

It aims to “create awareness among staff and customers of the growing needs of the communities they live in or are choosing to move to”.

Projects look to support environment and conservation, health and wellbeing and the prevention of and relief from poverty.

Employees are encouraged to volunteer with charities important to them, and there is opportunity to raise funds for neighbourhood projects with grants of between £500 to £5,000 available to customers, colleagues and partners across the MAB network.

Andy Frankish, CEO, the Mortgage Advice Bureau Foundation, said: “I am proud to announce that we have surpassed the fantastic milestone of £100,000 in funds raised for the projects we have passionately supported since our inception in 2022.

“This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of Mortgage Advice Bureau, its staff and many of its key business partners.”

He added: “Together, we have made a significant impact on individuals and communities, supporting vital initiatives right across the UK. However, this is just the beginning.

“The challenges faced by many individuals are vast and complex, but I am confident that together we can continue to build and amplify our impact. I would like to thank everyone for their help and generosity, and I am excited to see what we can achieve together in the future.”