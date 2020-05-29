You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Better Business

Know Your BDM: Emma Betteridge, Metro Bank

by:
  • 29/05/2020
  • 0
This week Mortgage Solutions is talking to Emma Betteridge, business development manager at Metro Bank.

 

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role? 

I look after Kent, Essex and Ipswich, focusing on the top 150 intermediary firms.  

 

How do you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers? 

When I meet a broker for the first time, I always ask what they need from their business development manager (BDM) and try to adapt and accommodate.  

The majority of brokers I speak to want a BDM that is available and responds in a timely manner. I find effective communication is key to maintaining good relationships and above all else always return a call, even if you know it is going to be a difficult conversation. 

 

What personal skill is most valuable in doing your job? 

I try to be positive, friendly and approachable in all my interactions whether face-to-face or over the telephone. I listen and try to understand the broker’s needs to help build a rapport and therefore a strong and trusting working relationship. 

 

What personal skill would you most like to improve on? 

I need a better sense of direction. I’m always getting lost, and that definitely doesn’t help when you’re a field-based BDM. 

 

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? 

My parents always said: find a job you love so it never feels like work, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do throughout my career. 

 

What is the most memorable property deal you’ve been involved in? 

One of my first cases as a broker was for a lovely young family who had found their first home but were struggling to get the mortgage for it.  

I will always remember the tears and the emotion from my clients when their mortgage offer finally came through. It was such a wonderful feeling knowing that I’d truly helped someone achieve something that they didn’t think was possible. 

 

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry? 

I’d review the balance between regulation and the customer journey and try to make the process a little less daunting, particularly for firsttime buyers.  

 

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career? 

I really enjoy meeting new people and building relationships, so business development is the perfect combination for me. I was a broker before I became a BDM so fully understand the importance of supporting the broker community.  

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why? 

I wouldn’t mind presenting ‘Love it or List it’ to help clients explore the options available to them  move over Kirsty and Phil.  

 

What did you want to be growing up? 

Growing up, I was always passionate about performing arts and loved to dance. Before I worked in mortgages, I was lucky enough to work as a professional dancer and got to perform on stage and television.  

My dancing shoes are well and truly hung up now, but I’m still just as passionate about the arts as I was back then. 

 

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? 

I would love to fly. Before I had children, I loved to travel as often as I could, to as many new places as possible. There’s still so much I want to see, and if I could fly, I could whizz around and tick off all the places on my bucket list. 

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked? 

I don’t think I’ve been asked any – there’s no such thing as a strange question. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Mortgage holiday extensions should impact credit rating – Nationwide boss

Borrowers who take a further break from mortgage repayments should have it marked on their credit history, according to Nationwide’s...

Close