You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

It’s difficult to see the advantages of relaxed mortgage affordability – Hunt

by: Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services
  • 20/12/2021
  • 0
It’s difficult to see the advantages of relaxed mortgage affordability – Hunt
No sooner had our new Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove MP, suggested lenders had been ‘overcautious’ in their lending policies to first-time buyers since the financial crash of 2008, that we now hear the Bank of England is considering a softening of affordability checks.

 

The two points are, of course, intrinsically linked. Lenders have followed the affordability rules laid down for them, and if that is deemed to be an overcautious approach well then that’s the approach the regulators and Bank has deemed to be the right one for them to follow. 

That being the case, it seems hard to argue convincingly for a change, although of course this is likely to bring more demand into the marketplace, which is good for advisers who will no doubt have come up against such affordability barriers for clients over the years.  

Barriers which have meant the client in question wasn’t able to secure the mortgage they wanted to buy the property they desired, even when it would appear they could afford it.  

Now, I’m already in danger here of talking my way out of an approach which loosens the affordability requirements for lenders, because in certain cases it would allow potential first-time buyers to be turned into actual first-time buyers. And yet… 

I can’t quite come to terms with whether this is the right approach to be taking, and whether we are in danger of forgetting recent history, with a move which makes it easier to secure a mortgage. 

 

Is intervention needed? 

Indeed, you might well look at the mortgage and housing markets over the last year and a half – albeit fuelled by pent-up demand from the lockdown and the stamp duty holiday – and wonder whether this sort of intervention is actually required. 

Purchase transactions will number close to 1.5m this year; all the predictions I have seen for 2022 anticipate this will drop but will still be historically strong at the 1.2 or 1.3m level.  

First-time buyers have access to high loan to value (LTV) product numbers we could have only dreamt about at the start of the year, plus the Help to Buy scheme is now only for them, and they have other schemes like Deposit Unlock for their benefit. 

Do we therefore need a loosening policy which effectively injects even more demand into the market, when I think we’re all acutely aware of the supply-side issues we continue to have, and what this is likely to mean for house prices.  

I have my doubts. 

At this point, I fully anticipate that I’ll be met with a number of stories about clients who were paying more in rent than their anticipated mortgage payment and yet couldn’t get through those affordability measures in order to secure that mortgage. 

I have some sympathy and can see how a more tailored, individual approach to underwriting in this area would help these people out.  

 

Treading carefully 

And yet I can’t help thinking that the measures we’ve had, the tighter checks that have to be done, the stress testing levels in place, have not just served a purpose for the past but have a job to do in the future. 

Perhaps I am being ‘overcautious’ myself here and my worries are unfounded. But perhaps not?  

I’m not saying a softening around affordability would result in a cataclysmic Credit Crunch-esque event but I would prefer an environment which gave us all a sustainable market we could rely upon for many, many years to come.  

Affordability measures can be an issue for some borrowers, but I tend to think there was a very good reason why they were put in place and the Bank should be ultra-cautious itself around any changes it might wish to introduce for them. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/