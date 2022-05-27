You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

How the industry put logistics in place for the Homes for Ukraine scheme – UK Finance

by: Sonia Fernandes, principal of mortgages at UK Finance
  • 27/05/2022
  • 0
How the industry put logistics in place for the Homes for Ukraine scheme – UK Finance
When the government contacted us over a weekend in March to support them in getting their Homes for Ukraine scheme up and running, we threw ourselves into action. 

 

With people around the country generously offering their homes to help refugees, the mortgage industry wanted to ensure it did everything it could in support.  

The scheme means that customers can apply to host Ukrainian refugees in their homes or in a separate property they own. Customers must host for a minimum of six months and up to a maximum of 12 months.  

The refugees will not be expected to pay towards their accommodation, although the government will provide a monthly £350 “thank you” per household.  

As with any rapid change, lots of work was done behind the scenes and getting the scheme established so quickly was due to collaboration across the government, our members, insurers, the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. The strength and speed of member support was key – but there were some hurdles to jump before launch.  

Usually, mortgage lenders have terms and conditions in place around occupancy of a property. Therefore, the scheme posed some legal and conduct risks for lenders. UK Finance worked with the Building Societies Association and members to agree for mortgage lenders to be as flexible as possible.

Refugees housed through the scheme are considered “guests”. Because they are not paying tenants, there is no tenancy agreement between the host and the refugee.  

License agreements have been published, and if refugees are staying in independent or non-shared spaces, then an Excluded Occupier Tenancy Agreement can be used. It is not mandatory to sign an agreement, but hosts are encouraged to use one to clarify the terms of the stay.  

Mortgage lenders vary in size, funding and operating models, so each lender’s contract looks different. Agreeing a consistent approach had its challenges but the common goal was to help during this humanitarian crisis.  

Lenders agreed to be flexible about applying their terms and conditions for customers taking part in the scheme.  

 

Terms and conditions 

There are some instances where lenders may not allow customers to take part in the scheme.  

For example, if someone is more than six months in arrears and repossession is underway, the borrower is vulnerable, or if there is a situation involving fraud or financial abuse. Although difficult, the decision in these situations is for the benefit of both the customer and the refugee – it’s important that homes provided to people fleeing the war are stable and safe.  

Lenders will work from the starting point of enabling all customers to participate in the scheme and have up-to-date information on their websites.  

It is important that customers review this information to understand any implications for their mortgage, especially if it is a buy-to-let property, shared ownership or Help to Buy.  

This is an important part of the UK’s support for Ukraine and shows the generosity and kindness of households across the UK. A lot of work went on behind the scenes and the team at UK Finance were really pleased to have been able to play a part in helping deliver this support.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Sonia Fernandes, principal of mortgages at UK Finance

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.