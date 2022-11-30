You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Better Business

Rising Star: Bryan Tah, Smoove

by:
  • 30/11/2022
  • 0
Rising Star: Bryan Tah, Smoove
This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Bryan Tah, account manager at Smoove.

 

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

My role as an account manager is about supporting brokers to maximise their efficiency within the conveyancing sector. I have been doing this for two months now.

 

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

The fact that property will always be a necessity makes the industry pretty secure.

 

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

I was about to go into my first year of university studying economics.

 

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I think being personable is most valuable in our job as you are constantly building relationships with the people we work with.

 

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I want to improve my rapport-building skills as this is key in building a relationship with the accounts I manage.

 

How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?

As I only began working properly full-time post-pandemic I am not so sure it has changed my approach.

 

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

As I have just begun my journey in the property sector, none so far however I am really looking forward to seeing what interesting cases I will be a part of in the future.

 

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I see myself doing a bit more traveling, having my own property and hopefully getting promoted to a senior position.

 

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

Try not to worry too much about the future, apply yourself and the future will take care of itself.

 

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

Completing my degree – I ended up taking a year out as I wasn’t sure I had the mental fortitude to complete it but I went back to university and ended up with a 2:1.

 

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation – the possibilities of what you can do with this power are limitless.

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I have been asked some pretty strange ‘would you rather’ questions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.