Rising Star: Bryan Tah, Smoove

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Bryan Tah, account manager at Smoove.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

My role as an account manager is about supporting brokers to maximise their efficiency within the conveyancing sector. I have been doing this for two months now.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

The fact that property will always be a necessity makes the industry pretty secure.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

I was about to go into my first year of university studying economics.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I think being personable is most valuable in our job as you are constantly building relationships with the people we work with.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I want to improve my rapport-building skills as this is key in building a relationship with the accounts I manage.

How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?

As I only began working properly full-time post-pandemic I am not so sure it has changed my approach.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

As I have just begun my journey in the property sector, none so far however I am really looking forward to seeing what interesting cases I will be a part of in the future.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I see myself doing a bit more traveling, having my own property and hopefully getting promoted to a senior position.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

Try not to worry too much about the future, apply yourself and the future will take care of itself.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

Completing my degree – I ended up taking a year out as I wasn’t sure I had the mental fortitude to complete it but I went back to university and ended up with a 2:1.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation – the possibilities of what you can do with this power are limitless.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I have been asked some pretty strange ‘would you rather’ questions.