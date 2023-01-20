You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

The five key elements to look for in tech suppliers in 2023 – Schultheiss

by: Martin Schultheiss, managing director of Uinsure
  • 20/01/2023
  • 0
The five key elements to look for in tech suppliers in 2023 – Schultheiss
Technology-centred suppliers are critical to business success and, given that the large majority of companies use external suppliers for many functions and customer propositions, it is vital that firms change the way they think about choosing the right partners.

In our industry, external suppliers are needed to provide th wide range of products and technological advancements that are needed for your business.

This means you now need to make sure your products, customer journeys and sales capabilities are taking advantage of the developments to keep you at the forefront of the market.

 

The right tech suppliers will help to drive growth

Given how market conditions will likely squeeze the sector in 2023, it’s vital that businesses maximise every revenue stream and find progressive suppliers that are focussed on driving innovation and progression.

Leading suppliers offer real solutions to problems and will also be the ones to take on the responsibility of coming up with solutions to your business challenges.

Generally, the strongest suppliers have these five elements in common:

Expertise: Suppliers who haven’t just taken a traditional customer journey and made it digital, but ones who have completely reinvented how a product can be offered. This will mean they have a track record of creating technology from scratch, centred completely around customer experience to simplify user journeys.

Innovation: Innovators are committed to staying at the forefront of technological developments and willing to bring new solutions to the table. In today’s marketplace, where speed and simplicity are necessities of any well-performing service, how your partners have innovated to not only plug a gap in your own offering but to improve the way your firm can do business is the high bar you should be reaching for.

Flexibility: Look for suppliers who can adapt to your company’s changing needs and are able to provide customised solutions. This will involve evaluating a supplier’s ability to scale and their willingness to work with you to develop solutions that specifically meet the needs of your customer.

Communication: Partners who are easy to communicate with and responsive are essential as suppliers need to be integrated within your own team. Those that simply pitch to win business and then do the minimum to keep you happy aren’t the ones that are going to significantly contribute to your own bottom line. It’s worthwhile getting feedback from existing users of any supplier to paint a better picture of how they operate.

Cost: While cost shouldn’t be the only factor in your decision, it’s important to consider the overall value that a supplier offers so your customers get a great product that meets their needs at a competitive cost.

By carefully evaluating these factors, so you can choose a tech-savvy supplier who will be able to meet your company’s needs and help you grow in a year of challenge and opportunity.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Martin Schultheiss, managing director of Uinsure

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.