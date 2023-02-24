You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Let’s remember the power of community a year on from the Ukraine invasion – Fearon

by: Richard Fearon, chief executive of Leeds Building Society
  • 24/02/2023
  • 0
Let’s remember the power of community a year on from the Ukraine invasion – Fearon
February 24th marks one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. A year which has caused pain, stress and uncertainty for the many Ukrainians that have had to live through it.

Supporting the communities and the causes our members care about are key to the Society’s identity as a mutual so when the news broke, my colleagues and I were heartbroken.   

Seeing the distress caused to the many thousands of families impacted, we wanted to do anything we could to help.  

Like many, our first thought turned to fundraising, and thanks to the efforts of our colleagues and our members we raised over £100,000 to directly support people affected by the crisis. But we also wanted to look further to see what practical support we could perhaps give to help those displaced by the conflict. 

 

Rehoming those affected 

Our Peterborough branch is based in the heart of the city with good access to local amenities, and we knew the office space above the branch had been vacant for several years. Working with our property team, we set about the process of repurposing the space and in March 2022, we started renovations to turn it into accommodation that could house Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict. In the former office space, we have created seven apartments with communal spaces for cooking and socialising.  

Now 12 months on, we are delighted to announce that seven families who have escaped the war in Ukraine have a more secure place which they can call home. The families moved in last month and are settling in well with the ongoing support of our charity partners. 

 

Thanks to partners

The work that has been undertaken over the past year has been a mammoth effort involving many partners in the local community.   

I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to homelessness charity Oasis Community Housing, Peterborough City Council, Peterborough-based charity H.E.L.P. (Helping Empower Lives in Peterborough), Johnsons Property Services Group, Formm, Equanns, WSP Planning Consultants, Box Artictects, Johnsons PSG, Interface and the Hyde Group.

Without them this project would not have been possible. 

Oasis Community Housing bring with them almost 40 years of experience working with people facing homelessness and they will now be offering ongoing help and pastoral support to the Ukrainian families living above our branch. The team at Oasis have been busy helping the families to move in, providing translators, supporting with school applications and helping them settle into the community.  

I wish the families all the very best for the next chapter of their lives in Peterborough. It’s been an honour to have been a small part in helping them have a safe and warm home this winter. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Richard Fearon, chief executive of Leeds Building Society

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/