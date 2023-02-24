Let’s remember the power of community a year on from the Ukraine invasion – Fearon

February 24th marks one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. A year which has caused pain, stress and uncertainty for the many Ukrainians that have had to live through it.

Supporting the communities and the causes our members care about are key to the Society’s identity as a mutual so when the news broke, my colleagues and I were heartbroken.

Seeing the distress caused to the many thousands of families impacted, we wanted to do anything we could to help.

Like many, our first thought turned to fundraising, and thanks to the efforts of our colleagues and our members we raised over £100,000 to directly support people affected by the crisis. But we also wanted to look further to see what practical support we could perhaps give to help those displaced by the conflict.

Rehoming those affected

Our Peterborough branch is based in the heart of the city with good access to local amenities, and we knew the office space above the branch had been vacant for several years. Working with our property team, we set about the process of repurposing the space and in March 2022, we started renovations to turn it into accommodation that could house Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict. In the former office space, we have created seven apartments with communal spaces for cooking and socialising.

Now 12 months on, we are delighted to announce that seven families who have escaped the war in Ukraine have a more secure place which they can call home. The families moved in last month and are settling in well with the ongoing support of our charity partners.

Thanks to partners

The work that has been undertaken over the past year has been a mammoth effort involving many partners in the local community.

I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to homelessness charity Oasis Community Housing, Peterborough City Council, Peterborough-based charity H.E.L.P. (Helping Empower Lives in Peterborough), Johnsons Property Services Group, Formm, Equanns, WSP Planning Consultants, Box Artictects, Johnsons PSG, Interface and the Hyde Group.

Without them this project would not have been possible.

Oasis Community Housing bring with them almost 40 years of experience working with people facing homelessness and they will now be offering ongoing help and pastoral support to the Ukrainian families living above our branch. The team at Oasis have been busy helping the families to move in, providing translators, supporting with school applications and helping them settle into the community.

I wish the families all the very best for the next chapter of their lives in Peterborough. It’s been an honour to have been a small part in helping them have a safe and warm home this winter.