You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Patience is a valued virtue in a volatile mortgage market – Beecher

by: Kimberley Beecher, Mortgage and Protection Adviser, Mortgage Source
  • 14/06/2023
  • 0
Patience is a valued virtue in a volatile mortgage market – Beecher
Being a seasoned broker, I have witnessed the shifting dynamics of broker-client relationships. In today's world, managing client expectations has become more critical than ever, most recently thanks to the new Consumer Duty requirements.

However, an interesting trend has emerged: a noticeable decrease in clients’ patience and increase in unsatisfied outcomes due to timescales. And I wanted to explore some of the reasons  behind this phenomenon, what some of the implications are for brokers and administrators, and my coping strategies to navigate these challenges successfully.

Clients come with their own set of demands and desires, however, these expectations have gained significance in the current market, as clients seek prompt responses and immediate access to information. In an era of instant gratification, clients expect answers within minutes, sometimes seconds, often reaching out via multiple channels and showing dissatisfaction if they have to wait.

 

Tech promotes impatience

One factor contributing to this shortened patience is the rise IT-literate clientele and general technology advancements. Armed with smartphones at their fingertips and online access, they can obtain quotes, calculations, and information at the touch of a button. However, the flood of information often comes with jargon, leaving them in need of expert advice, which is where we come in. Consequently, they then expect swift responses but may not fully comprehend the intricacies of the information we must “translate”.

Managing client expectations in the face of shortened patience presents unique challenges. For instance, clients may contact us outside of working hours and become dissatisfied when they receive a response the next morning. Some even eschew appointments, opting for unannounced visits or ‘quick chats’ over the phone, disrupting a broker’s workflow and productivity. This could mean a longer wait time for other more patient clients. There is a level of entitlement clients have when paying for a brokers’ time and assistance, but as the market becomes more complicated, how much time can we truly offer?

To address these challenges, a proactive approach is essential. A strong administrative team or regime that proactively updates clients regarding service level agreements (SLAs) can help manage expectations effectively. By informing clients of any changes to service level agreements, brokers can maintain open lines of communication and transparency. Additionally, implementing a system that requires clients to book appointments ensures that brokers can allocate time for necessary research and tasks, providing better service overall.

The Patience Gap in a Broader Context

The shortened patience phenomenon extends beyond the broker-client relationship. In various aspects of life, society as a whole is exhibiting a decline in patience. Expecting immediate responses from companies and the desire for instant gratification have become commonplace. Clients’ expectations align with this broader pattern, where waiting has become increasingly unacceptable.

While the impatience trend can be partly attributed to the younger, IT-literate clientele, it is not solely limited to them. The patience gap spans across different age groups, suggesting that individual client characteristics play a significant role. It is more about the changing societal norms and the desire for immediate results rather than a specific age-related factor.

In the ever-evolving landscape of broker-client relationships, managing client expectations and practicing elastic patience have become paramount. Recognizing the origins of shortened patience and understanding its implications allows brokers and administrators to develop effective coping strategies. By adopting proactive approaches, fostering open communication, and setting boundaries, brokers can provide quality service while navigating the demands of an impatient world.

While the challenges may seem daunting, adapting to the changing times and striking a balance between efficiency and personalized service is possible. As brokers, it is our responsibility to guide clients through the complexities of their financial endeavours, ensuring they receive the attention they deserve. Let us embrace the need for elastic patience and continue to thrive in this dynamic industry.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Kimberley Beecher, Mortgage and Protection Adviser, Mortgage Source

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.