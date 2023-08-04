Rising Star: Laura Holmes, ONP Solicitors

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Laura Holmes, senior case manager at ONP Solicitors.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

I’ve recently become a senior case manager, a role I’ve only taken on in the past few weeks. Prior to this, I worked as a case manager for almost three years. As a case manager, my responsibilities involved handling a caseload of approximately 70 files, which comprised various types of cases such as sales, purchases, freehold management companies, leasehold flats and houses, and new builds. I take care of all the legal work for my clients, starting from the initial instruction all the way through to completion.

What attracted you to working in the conveyancing sector?

I’ve been involved in the conveyancing sector since I was 19, and what initially drew me to this field were the fast-paced nature of the work and the potential for growth and acquiring new knowledge and skills.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

I’ve been employed by ONP Group since I was 19, so I began my professional journey here after my studies. I started as an office admin and gradually moved up the ranks, progressing to the role of a legal secretary. From there, I advanced further to become a case manager, and now I’ve reached the position of a senior case manager.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I consider my people skills and organisational abilities to be the most valuable personal skills that I have. Being highly organised in my personal life has proven to be a great asset in my work as well. It enables me to effectively plan my workdays, ensuring that I accomplish all the necessary tasks and stay on top of my workload.

My sociable nature plays a significant role in my day-to-day work. I find it easy to interact with clients, estate agents, brokers and build positive relationships.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I would like to improve my self confidence to benefit me personally and professionally. Improving my confidence would help me trust my decisions and set me up for success.

How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?

The pandemic had a tremendous impact on my job and overall work life. Before the pandemic hit, I worked as a legal secretary in the Stoke office, commuting there five days a week. However, just before the pandemic started, I was given an opportunity to move into a case manager role and manage my own caseload.

When the lockdown measures came in, I had to adapt to full-time remote work from home. Currently, I follow a hybrid working arrangement where I spend three days working from home and two days in the office. Surprisingly, the pandemic has actually improved my work-life balance.

What is the most interesting/memorable deal/case you’ve been involved in?

If I had to pick my most memorable case, it would undoubtedly be my own home purchase about six years ago. It was a unique experience because this time, I was the client. I decided to entrust the case to a fellow colleague, and it was really beneficial to see things from the client’s perspective.

Experiencing the process as a client gave me a whole new perspective on what our clients go through. The excitement, the nerves, the anticipation – it was all there. It made me even more empathetic towards our clients and reinforced the importance of providing them with the best possible service throughout their journey. It was a personal and professional milestone that will stay with me forever.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

Since being promoted to senior case manager just a few weeks ago, I intend to remain in this role for the foreseeable future. My primary goal now is to gain further experience and expertise in this position, continuing to learn and grow as a valuable senior case manager.

Looking ahead, I also have aspirations to explore the possibility of becoming a team manager in the future. It’s an exciting prospect that I would love to pursue, leveraging my skills and knowledge to lead and guide a team.

If present-day you could go in time back and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

I would tell myself not to get stressed, especially about things that don’t warrant it. I’ve learned to handle situations better as I grew into the role. This has significantly reduced my stress levels, and I now feel more equipped to deal with challenges without excessive worry.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

The most significant challenge I’ve faced in my career was transitioning from being a legal secretary to a case manager, and this transition happened during the pandemic while working remotely. The initial stages of stepping into the case manager role were particularly difficult because I had to adapt to remote work and learn the new system. Since we were in lockdown, all my training was conducted via Teams, which was a completely new experience for me.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

It would undoubtedly be time travel. The concept of time travel fascinates me, and I believe it offers incredible benefits. With the ability to travel back in time, I could revisit cherished moments and spend more time with loved ones who are no longer here. It would be an opportunity to create new memories and relive precious experiences.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

A client once asked me if they could add their dog as a co-owner on the property title. At first, I couldn’t quite tell if they were serious. But as we continued the conversation, it became apparent that they were genuinely curious about the possibility. It was one of those moments when I had to keep a straight face while I explained that it wasn’t an option.