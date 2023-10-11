Black History Month: I set myself high standards and expectations – Mendes

To mark Black History Month this October, Mortgage Solutions is profiling black and black mixed professionals in the sector.

Nick Mendes, mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, has worked at the firm since 2019 and during that time has worked his way up to become a representative for the established brokerage.

Have you always wanted to work in the finance sector? (If not, what job did you picture yourself doing?)

I’ve always been interested in property. But during my college years, the idea of working behind a desk didn’t really occur to me as I had no desire to go to university and I was told this was a necessity. I originally decided to pick up the tools and work in a trade, whether this be as a plumber, electrician or in construction. It wasn’t until I came across an opportunity in the financial sector that I hadn’t considered before that I found a new passion and landed on a completely different path.

How did you get into the industry?

I was due to start an apprenticeship that was scheduled to begin after the summer break. However, by chance I saw an advert in college for a summer internship with Lloyds Bank, but this was only open for those who had anticipated going to university.

I’ve always felt opportunities should be available to everyone, regardless of your educational background. So, a little white lie, application, and interview later I was successful and spent the summer months working in a branch and learning all the roles from cashier through to business manager.

The role of a business manager really grabbed my attention, learning about the importance of building relationships, managing a portfolio and understanding the various financial tools available to help fund various types of projects.

Long story short, following the three-month summer placement Lloyds – aware I had no intention of going to university – offered me a place on their HeadStart program which was only available to graduates.

And that is where my journey begins.

What is your favourite thing about working in the sector?

The ability to improve individual livelihoods.

We’re all intertwined and work closely with each other in this industry, and we all have the same goals to create opportunities, whether this be for first-time buyers, applicants with adverse credit, developers or even protecting mortgage holders from unforeseen circumstances.

Everything we do is working towards a common goal and being able to have a small part in that process.

Did you ever feel there were barriers due to your race?

Unfortunately, yes, I have felt and experienced that due to my ethnicity this has stopped me getting the recognition and opportunities I deserved, especially in the corporate environment.

But I have accepted within financial institutions it’s difficult to change a culture when the same management that has lived with these behaviours are then being asked to promote change; it’s not going to happen overnight. But this doesn’t mean it shouldn’t or won’t happen ever.

It’s part of the reason why I chose to become a broker, with the original goal to start my own mortgage advice firm where I was able to control my own destiny. Now, I’m lucky enough to work in a supportive and open environment at John Charcol where we strive for improvements and positive change within the financial industry.

Do you feel like diversity and inclusion has improved over your time in the sector?

I’ve been working in the financial industry for 17 years. The environment within the workplace, language, culture, events and the demographics within these have improved.

But there is still an underlying tone which can be felt – a tone that believes diversity and inclusion isn’t applicable or is simply a tick box exercise that needs to be done in a test annually, when in fact it’s about opening your mindset to understand and learn more about others and not to judge based on past influences.

Who in the sector inspires you most?

Wow I have a few and all for different reasons.

Firstly, Ray Boulger. The dedication, knowledge and passion he has for industry and the market is unparalleled. It’s a huge honour to be able to listen and learn from someone of his stature.

Secondly, Dom Scott. He is an inspiration for not only what he has achieved but the dedication to create an industry that is equal, also his humbleness and time. It’s rare to find someone that you can have a brief conversation with but they leave a lasting impression – Dom always makes time for everyone in the room (even newcomers like I was when we first met).

Thirdly, myself (almost). Although I’m not there yet, I believe that to create change, be successful and reach your goals this needs to come from within. I hope that by continuing to dedicate myself to driving change that I’m on the right path to becoming someone that my younger self (and therefore hopefully other young people) would be inspired by.

Outside of the mortgage/finance market, who is your biggest inspiration?

It has to be Arsene Wenger. For his ability to be articulate and assertive under pressure, dedication to protecting the team and empowering them as well as the fact he is successful, positive, driven, has fostered a growth environment and finally is not afraid to be disruptive.

What advice would you give to anyone from a minority group who is thinking of joining the industry?

This is a fantastic industry to join, offering a range of roles and opportunities that don’t require you to have a degree. Don’t doubt yourself, work hard, build a network, find a mentor or someone you can confide in and don’t be afraid to put yourself forward – even it’s for an opportunity you might not have originally considered.

“Opportunity doesn’t need to knock on your door if it’s always open.”

What has been your biggest career achievement?

Undoubtedly moving into the spokesperson role at John Charcol.

There are already many recognised names in the media that have established themselves, but being able to demonstrate my own talent and thoughts which are generally well received is something I’m grateful for every day.

What skills and/or qualities do you bring to your role?

Dedication, desire to always be better and self-belief.

What life lesson or advice helped shape who you are today?

There is a saying that my parents taught me which has stayed with me: “I won’t have an issue if you aim high and miss but will if you aim low and hit.” I do set myself high standards and expectations. Otherwise, how do you know what you’re capable of?

Where do you see yourself in five years career-wise?

Bridging the gap between mortgage technical, sales and marketing. I love my job and want to continue working as a spokesperson for John Charcol, but I also want to make the most of my unique position by bringing these facets together to create new strategies and campaigns.