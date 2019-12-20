You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/12/2019

  20/12/2019
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/12/2019
It was a week of admissions as an independent review commissioned by Persimmon Homes found some of the properties it built did not meet safety standards and the Financial Conduct Authority said execution-only could result in harmful consequences for consumers.

 

Other top stories included Halifax’s prediction that the effect of the changes made to the Help to Buy scheme would kick in by October and the release of the External Wall Fire Review which is expected to help those stuck in zero value high-rise properties.

 

‘We’ll see impact of Help to Buy changes by October’ – Halifax

 

End to high-rise zero valuations in sight as industry-wide process launched

 

BoE rejects looser stress tests and high LTI mortgage lending limits

 

‘Pent-up demand’ will boost house prices next year ‒ Knight Frank

 

Negative equity not a trend but down-valuations are happening – Marketwatch

 

‘Shocking’ free legal services cost money and must change, say brokers – poll result

 

FCA admits more execution-only could increase consumer harm

 

Mortgage prisoners launch legal action against nationalised banks

 

Price-fixing cartel of Berkshire estate agents fined £600,000

 

Housebuilding giant built ‘unsafe’ homes report finds

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

