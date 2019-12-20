Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/12/2019

Other top stories included Halifax’s prediction that the effect of the changes made to the Help to Buy scheme would kick in by October and the release of the External Wall Fire Review which is expected to help those stuck in zero value high-rise properties.
‘We’ll see impact of Help to Buy changes by October’ – Halifax
End to high-rise zero valuations in sight as industry-wide process launched
BoE rejects looser stress tests and high LTI mortgage lending limits
‘Pent-up demand’ will boost house prices next year ‒ Knight Frank
Negative equity not a trend but down-valuations are happening – Marketwatch
‘Shocking’ free legal services cost money and must change, say brokers – poll result
Mortgage prisoners launch legal action against nationalised banks
Price-fixing cartel of Berkshire estate agents fined £600,000