Remortgage approvals dip in November – Bank of England

  • 03/01/2020
Monthly remortgage approvals dipped in November while the number of applications for house purchase given the green light remained stable.

Some 48,425 remortgages valued at £9bn were approved, down from 50,983 valued at £9.1bn in October according to the latest Money and Credit report from the Bank of England.

The 64,994 house purchase approvals agreed were worth £13.1bn in total and had risen by approximately 300 approvals compared to October. The value of October’s 64,662 approvals, however, was £12.6bn.

A 2.3 per cent monthly increase in gross mortgage lending was recorded in November from £21.9bn to £22.4bn.

Mark Gordon, director of money, Comparethemarket.com, said: “Mortgage approvals for house purchases in November remained in line with the levels we’ve seen over the last couple of years – around the 65,000 mark.

“Ultimately, the foundations of the market remain relatively strong and interest rates are still at near historic lows – meaning that there are plenty of good fixed-rate deals to be found with five-year fixed rates below 1.5 per cent. Aspiring buyers should consider shopping around online to take advantage of the most competitive deals available.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

