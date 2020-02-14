You are here: Home - News -

News

More 2 Life promises 14-day offer or £500 to client

by:
  • 14/02/2020
  • 0
More 2 Life promises 14-day offer or £500 to client
More 2 Life is pledging to give equity release clients an offer in 14 days or £500 cash if they fail to meet that target.

 

This was announced by Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at More 2 Life, during the lender’s launch of its research paper House of the Rising Sum – Exploring equity release opportunities and its new brand manifesto. 

More 2 Life’s brand manifesto will see it aim to support advisers with later life lending cases through the development of its technology, marketing support and training. 

This also includes its recently launched criteria tool which suggests its most suitable product offering depending on a client’s circumstances and the development of its online portal Fastpath.

Wilson said: “We are now guaranteeing that within 14 days of application we will deliver an offer to clients or they will receive a payment of £500 if we drop the ball and fail to deliver on that promise.  

“Any lender can say their technology or service is the best, but we’re putting our money where our mouth is quite literally and offering a guarantee that will deliver faster offers.” 

Wilson said more details on the guarantee would be announced in the coming days.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Brokers should maximise first charge on Help to Buy – Halifax

Mortgage brokers should look to maximise the amount of a first charge mortgage so borrowers can take out a smaller...

Close