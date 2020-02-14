More 2 Life promises 14-day offer or £500 to client

More 2 Life is pledging to give equity release clients an offer in 14 days or £500 cash if they fail to meet that target.

This was announced by Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at More 2 Life, during the lender’s launch of its research paper House of the Rising Sum – Exploring equity release opportunities and its new brand manifesto.

More 2 Life’s brand manifesto will see it aim to support advisers with later life lending cases through the development of its technology, marketing support and training.

This also includes its recently launched criteria tool which suggests its most suitable product offering depending on a client’s circumstances and the development of its online portal Fastpath.

Wilson said: “We are now guaranteeing that within 14 days of application we will deliver an offer to clients or they will receive a payment of £500 if we drop the ball and fail to deliver on that promise.

“Any lender can say their technology or service is the best, but we’re putting our money where our mouth is quite literally and offering a guarantee that will deliver faster offers.”

Wilson said more details on the guarantee would be announced in the coming days.