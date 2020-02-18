Santander ups rates on low LTV mortgages

There has been a 0.5 per cent rate increase among purchase and remortgage fixed and tracker loans with borrowing amounts of up to £3m and £5m at the 60 per cent and 75 per cent LTV tiers.
These changes include a 60 per cent LTV two-year fixed with borrowing up to £3m. This now has a rate of 1.49 per cent and a £2,499 fee. The five-year equivalent has seen its rate increased to 1.74 per cent.
The 75 per cent LTV two-year fixed, also with a maximum borrowing amount of £3m and a £2,499 fee, has seen a rate increase to 1.84 per cent while the five-year fixed offering has a rate of 2.14 per cent.
Rates reduction for small deposit borrowers
Meanwhile, the lender has reduced rates by 0.15 per cent at the upper tier, with its two-year fixed purchase product now at 2.99 per cent and the five-year fixed equivalent at 3.34 per cent. Both products are fee-free.
Santander has also reduced the loan size on its standard residential mortgage range from £2m to £1.5m.