Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/02/20

  • 28/02/2020
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/02/20
This week saw a whole range of issues hit the headlines while results season for many of the big-name lenders also got into full swing.

 

The introduction of a 30-day deadline for landlords to pay capital gains tax grabbed much attention, as did TSB becoming the latest high street lender to clamp down on estate management fees.

Our in-depth analysis of why retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages have failed to take off gave some interesting insight.

And there was the small matter of Financial Conduct Authority being forced to admit it had breached data protection rules.

 

 

Warning for landlords over new Capital Gains Tax rules

 

TSB clamps down on ground rent and estate fees

 

FCA admits data breach

 

Annual house prices see weakest growth in six years

 

Why the RIO did not take off: Lenders open up

 

Countrywide and LSL in merger talks

 

Seven in 10 borrowers use broker for remortgage – LMS

 

Enness Dubai office fined for giving ‘unauthorised’ mortgage advice

 

Habito secures further funding from Russian billionaire

 

Surveyor gives ‘nil valuation’ on house with neighbouring overgrown garden

 

 

