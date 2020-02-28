Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/02/20

This week saw a whole range of issues hit the headlines while results season for many of the big-name lenders also got into full swing.

The introduction of a 30-day deadline for landlords to pay capital gains tax grabbed much attention, as did TSB becoming the latest high street lender to clamp down on estate management fees.

Our in-depth analysis of why retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages have failed to take off gave some interesting insight.

And there was the small matter of Financial Conduct Authority being forced to admit it had breached data protection rules.