You are here: Home - News -

News

Enness Dubai office fined for giving ‘unauthorised’ mortgage advice

by:
  • 26/02/2020
  • 0
Enness Dubai office fined for giving ‘unauthorised’ mortgage advice
Enness DIFC, the Dubai-based arm of global mortgage adviser Enness, has been fined $105,000 (£81,280) for carrying out activities outside of its license by the Dubai financial regulator.

 

An investigation by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) found that between November 2017 and January 2019, Enness DIFC arranged mortgages and provided mortgage advice for clients, which it was not authorised to do therefore breaching DFSA’s laws. 

Enness DIFC is the representative office of the firm and is only allowed to carry out a narrow scope of activities related to the mortgage services offered by its head office in the UK. 

The firm cooperated with the investigation and is now attempting to obtain the correct DFSA license which would authorise it to carry on arranging and advising on credit. 

As the firm agreed to settle at an early stage of the investigation, it qualified for a 30 per cent discount of the original $150,000 (£116,115) fine. 

Enness refused to make a comment when contacted by Mortgage Solutions. 

The broker, which serves high net worth individuals and has offices in Mayfair, West Hampstead and Monaco, opened its Dubai office in 2017 following an increase in enquiries from clients in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC). 

Bryan Stirewalt, chief executive of the DFSA, said: “This action demonstrates that the DFSA takes the failure by representative offices to act within the scope of their licences seriously.  

“We expect that all representative offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) understand what they are authorised to do and have controls in place that ensure they only engage in authorised activities.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Senior politicians back calls for review of FCA boss Bailey

Prominent cross-party politicians have backed campaigner calls for a review of Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) boss Andrew Bailey and his...

Close