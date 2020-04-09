You are here: Home - News -

News

RICS calls for stamp duty holiday to ‘reactivate’ housing market

by:
  • 09/04/2020
  • 0
RICS calls for stamp duty holiday to ‘reactivate’ housing market
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is calling for a stamp duty holiday for homebuyers to “reactivate” the housing market once the UK emerges from its Covid-19 lockdown.

 

In the space of one month, demand for homes, newly-agreed sales and house price forecasts have all plummeted and surveyors’ sales expectations for the next three months are at their lowest ever recorded by the RICS market report.

The March lockdown, surveyors fear, will have a significant impact on the housing market for the rest of 2020.

In February, 21 per cent more surveyors expected house prices to rise in the short term, rather than fall.

By March, the outlook for house prices in the coming months had turned negative, with 82 per cent more surveyors saying they thought values would fall.

Almost 40 per cent of surveyors expect house prices to fall further over the next 12 months.

In the next three months, the majority of surveyors expect the number of house sales to decline, while over a 12-month period, this is less negative with just over 40 per cent more surveyors expecting sales to fall further, that those who expect them to rise.

 

Stamp duty holiday

A stamp duty holiday, said the RICS head of government relations Hew Edgar, was one way of restarting the housing market quickly after the restrictions on movement have been lifted.

“RICS is not an organisation that would call for a stamp duty holiday on a whim, and indeed our view prior to Covid-19 was that it required a full-scale review,” he said.

“As we start to emerge from this crisis, however, it is likely that the finances of potential homebuyers will be under strain, and the burden of stamp duty could put buyers off. For those who can afford to move they may lack confidence in the market, adding to the slow down.

“A stamp duty holiday could be one of the ways to reactivate the housing market quickly as a short term measure.”

The institution’s chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said the negative responses from surveyors over 12 months, as well as three, suggested it would take some time for the housing market to return to normality and households are expected to remain cautious for a while

He said: “Of course, the primary focus of government is at this stage the health of the nation and defeating coronavirus and it may be a little premature to be planning for the economic recovery.

“However, the feedback from the survey does imply that further government interventions both in the wider economy and more specifically in the housing market may be necessary to aid this process supporting businesses and people back into work.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Atom Bank
Atom Bank brings back product transfers

Atom has reintroduced mortgage product transfers after last week pulling all its deals from the market.

Close