Mortgage Solutions Podcast Episode 1: ‘People will remember what you do now’

  • 06/05/2020
Mortgage Solutions has launched its own podcast to discuss the key movements in the mortgage market.

 

In the first episode, features and contributing editor Owain Thomas talks to Andrew Montlake, Coreco managing director and Nick Morrey, John Charcol product technical manager.

The trio discuss how important it is for advisers to support their customers and build relationships, even though business may be stalled.

They also talk about how life has been for them under lockdown, how brokers should be adapting to the situation and what adjustments lenders have made.

You can listen to the podcast from the link below or from the Mortgage Solutions Soundcloud page.

 

 

 

