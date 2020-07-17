You are here: Home - News -

TSB reintroduces 85 per cent LTVs

  • 17/07/2020
TSB has brought back its 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) house purchase and remortgage products, a month after pulling all deals at this tier.

 

Effective from today, the fee-free purchase two-year fix has a rate of 2.14 per cent while the remortgage offering has a rate of 2.19 per cent. 

The two-year fixed remortgage with a £995 fee and free legals has a rate of 1.84 per cent. The 85 per cent LTV offering is also available as a five- and 10-year fix for purchase and remortgage.

Borrowers who require an 85 per cent LTV mortgage will also be entitled to the recently launched five-year fix with an early exit. 

Furthermore, TSB has withdrawn its buy to let house purchase and remortgage £995 fee products. 

Beverley Bradford, TSB’s head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re committed to helping people enter the property market and delivering a high level of service to ensure customers are getting the best experience when buying or remortgaging – giving them money confidence.  

“That’s why we’re pleased to reintroduce a number of products, including 85 per cent LTV, to support customers with a lower deposit.” 

Close