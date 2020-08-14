You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/08/2020

by:
  • 14/08/2020
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/08/2020
A raft of product and criteria changes dominated the news this week, with readers taking an interest in adjustments made at HSBC, Santander, Nationwide and Coventry Building Society.

 

Elsewhere, the idea of an extension of the stamp duty holiday was toyed with and there was reassurance that options for first-time buyers using family support were still available.

And the specialist buy-to-let sector featured heavily with the stamp duty cut benefitting landlords using limited companies and the growing popularity of auctions attracting attention.

 

Landlords can take advantage of stamp duty cut with limited company moves – Cleary

 

First-time buyers with family support can still get mortgages – Amaira

 

Permanent stamp duty cut should be considered – Knight Frank

 

HMO investors flock to auctions chasing high yields

 

Santander and Coventry BS overhaul products including high LTV ranges

 

Barclays ups high LTV rates as Accord restarts BTL for first-time landlords

 

HSBC tightens LTV criteria on flats and interest-only exit plans

 

Banks open for weekend underwriting as mortgage demand soars

 

HSBC to cut rates on 60 per cent LTV deals

 

‘I don’t rely on DIPs, I think like an underwriter’ – Marketwatch

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
lots of people clapping
‘Banks should be applauded for adapting to meet demand’ – Star Letter 14/08/2020

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions select the top comments from our readers in our...

Close