Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/08/2020

Elsewhere, the idea of an extension of the stamp duty holiday was toyed with and there was reassurance that options for first-time buyers using family support were still available.
And the specialist buy-to-let sector featured heavily with the stamp duty cut benefitting landlords using limited companies and the growing popularity of auctions attracting attention.
Landlords can take advantage of stamp duty cut with limited company moves – Cleary
First-time buyers with family support can still get mortgages – Amaira
Permanent stamp duty cut should be considered – Knight Frank
Santander and Coventry BS overhaul products including high LTV ranges
Barclays ups high LTV rates as Accord restarts BTL for first-time landlords
HSBC tightens LTV criteria on flats and interest-only exit plans
Banks open for weekend underwriting as mortgage demand soars
‘I don’t rely on DIPs, I think like an underwriter’ – Marketwatch