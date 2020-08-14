Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/08/2020

A raft of product and criteria changes dominated the news this week, with readers taking an interest in adjustments made at HSBC, Santander, Nationwide and Coventry Building Society.

Elsewhere, the idea of an extension of the stamp duty holiday was toyed with and there was reassurance that options for first-time buyers using family support were still available.

And the specialist buy-to-let sector featured heavily with the stamp duty cut benefitting landlords using limited companies and the growing popularity of auctions attracting attention.