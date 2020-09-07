You are here: Home - News -

Platform pulls 90 per cent LTV deals as Clydesdale increases rates

  07/09/2020
Platform pulls 90 per cent LTV deals as Clydesdale increases rates
Platform has temporarily withdrawn high loan to value (LTV) products, as Clydesdale Bank has made a series of rate increases across its residential and buy to let mortgages.

 

Platform has temporarily pulled a raft of high LTV mortgages. 

This includes its fee-free five-year fix and 85 per cent LTV as well as its two- and three-year fixes at the same tier. 

The lender has also pulled its two-, three- and five-year fixed products at 90 per cent LTV after launching them at the end of last month. 

Only one 85 per cent LTV mortgage remains, which is the five-year fixed at 2.44 per cent and a product fee of £999. 

 

Clydesdale ups rates

Clydesdale has risen rates on two-, three- and five-year fixes by up to 0.44 per cent while interest-only mortgages and fixed rate products for loans above £1m have been increased by 0.15 per cent. 

Some of its professional and newly qualified professional products have gone up by 0.15 per cent too. 

Across its buy to let offering, Clydesdale has increased fixed rates by 0.15 per cent. 

For existing customers, 85 per cent LTV and 90 per cent LTV fixed rates have risen by up to 0.5 per cent. 

The bank has also withdrawn some of its mortgages. These include the exclusive 75 per cent LTV two-year fixed mortgage at 1.19 per cent and the buy to let two-year fixed purchase special at 75 per cent LTV.  

Clydesdale also removed the free valuation incentive for purchase products, excluding those in its fee offer ranges. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

