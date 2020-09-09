West Brom BS launches mortgages up to 75 per cent LTV

West Brom Building Society has launched five purchase and remortgage products at 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This includes a five-year fixed purchase product at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.54 per cent and completion fee of £999.

There are also two remortgages at the same tier, a fee-free two-year fixed deal with a rate of 1.64 per cent and cashback as well as a five-year fixed at 1.44 per cent with a £999 product fee.

At 75 per cent LTV, there is a five-year fixed purchase product with a rate of 1.64 per cent. This mortgage has a £999 completion fee.

There is also a two-year fixed remortgage with a £999 fee and rate of 1.34 per cent.

The products are effective from 9 September.