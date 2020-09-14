You are here: Home - News -

Santander increases 85 per cent LTV rates by 0.3 per cent

by:
  • 14/09/2020
Santander increases 85 per cent LTV rates by 0.3 per cent
Santander has increased rates across its 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages by as much as 0.3 per cent.

 

Its two-year fixed has gone up to 2.69 per cent from 2.39 per cent, while its five-year fixed has risen from 2.69 per cent to 2.79 per cent. Both products have product fees of £999. 

This is the fifth rate increase the bank has made to its 85 per cent LTV mortgages since June and the most recent update was a month ago.

The new changes will be effective from 14 September. 

Santander is one of many lenders to increase rates on low deposit deals, as recent data obtained by Mortgage Solutions showed a number of changes had been made across this market during the summer months as lender try to maintain service levels and manage risk.

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

