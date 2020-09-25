You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 25/09/20

  • 25/09/2020
Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 25/09/20
The chancellor's announcement of further support for jobs and businesses has been the biggest story this week.

 

The Nottingham’s temporary withdrawal from the mortgage market and brokers disputing more underwriting decisions grabbed reader attention over the past seven days.

An increase in income fraud and Metro Bank’s return to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending were also among the most read stories.

 

Sunak unveils further support for employees, self-employed and businesses

 

The Nottingham pulls all mortgages immediately as brokers fear more lenders to follow

 

Mortgage brokers disputing more underwriter decisions than before pandemic – analysis

 

Mortgage income fraud on the rise – iVENT 2020

 

Metro Bank relaunches 90 per cent LTV mortgages

 

Growing number of first-time buyers entering BTL sector – L&G

 

NatWest increases high LTV deals by up to 35 basis points

 

Conveyancers ‘over capacity’ with ‘huge backlogs’ building as property sales fastest in four years

 

Accord brings back first-time buyer mortgages for two days as TSB reintroduces deals

 

Santander cuts landlord income sources for BTL affordability

 

