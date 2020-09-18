You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord brings back first-time buyer mortgages for two days as TSB reintroduces deals

by:
  • 18/09/2020
  • 0
Accord brings back first-time buyer mortgages for two days as TSB reintroduces deals
Accord Mortgages will be offering another limited release of 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages for first-time buyers next week.

 

The deals will be exclusively available through brokers from 9am on Monday 21 September until 8pm Tuesday 22 September. 

The mortgages include a five-year fixed product at 3.59 per cent with a £495 product fee and a free valuation. This is available for loans up to £500,000.  

The second is a five-year fixed at 3.69 per cent wit£495 product fee and free valuation. This is for loans between £500,001 and £600,000. 

Jeremy Duncombe, Accord Mortgages director of intermediary distribution, said: “Enabling buyers to secure their first home is crucial to market growth during the pandemic and since March we’ve helped more than 4,000 young people take that first step on the property ladder. 

“Thanks to our underwriting team working incredibly hard to process the applications and the support we’ve received from brokers submitting well-packaged cases and using our online portal for updates, we’ve been able to manage our capacity and return to this currently underserved market in record time. 

He added: “We received really positive broker feedback for the last launch and whilst we know a more sustained approach is the ideal, by offering these highly sought-after products for shorter periods, we are confident we can maintain service levels whilst supporting first-time buyers on a more regular basis.” 

 

TSB reintroduces resi and BTL deals 

TSB is relaunching mortgages across its purchase, remortgage and buy to let offerings from 18 September. 

These include the two-year fixed purchase product at 80-85 per cent LTV, with a £995 fee. This has a rate of 2.69 per cent. 

The bank has also brought back two remortgages; the two- and five-year fixes at 0-75 per cent LTV with £1,495 product fees. At 60 per cent LTV, this has a rate of 1.19 per cent and at 60-75 per cent LTV the rate is 1.34 per cent. 

Buy to let remortgage and purchase deals for two- and five-year terms have also been reintroduced up to 75 per cent LTV.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Labour calls on the government to extend eviction ban

The eviction ban set to end on Sunday 20 September should be extended to avoid a “homelessness crisis” this winter,...

Close